Moses Kuria: NASA’s NRM is led by a girl named Miguna Miguna

He says it is the reason the group is crumbling

National Resistance Movement’s self-proclaimed General and Operations Manager, Miguna Miguna, has found himself in the crossfire of Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and his Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.



Taking to social media on Friday, January 26, the Jubilee defender claimed that the National Resistance Movement, the Nasa wing pushing for civil disobedience and the swearing-in of Raila Odinga as people’s president, was headed nowhere because it was being led by a senior girl guide scout.

Earlier on, ODM’s Owino had hurled insults at Kuria, saying the Jubilee luminary was in no position to argue with him based on the position he held while he was a student leader at the University of Nairobi.

“Moses Kuria was a SONU treasurer, a position that was a preserve for ladies. I was a SONU chairman for 4 terms. I will never argue with a village leader with jiggers infested in the brain,” Babu said on Thursday, January 25.

Not one to be cowed around, Kuria hit back at the first timer while also throwing jabs at Miguna, he said: “A small boy says that the position of SONU Treasurer is reserved for girls. First, the year I was elected SONU Treasurer is the year Babu Owino was born. I am not in any way suggesting that I could be Babu’s mother,

“But secondly; the last SONU Treasurer before me was leader of NRM and #Resist Miguna Miguna. That’s where Babu Owino gets it right. When you have your uprising led by a senior girl guide like Miguna Miguna, you start to see it for what it is. In fact I now totally agree with Babu Owino. NRM and #Resist are illusory projects led by Alice Lakwena Miguna Miguna,

“Be very afraid Jakom. These expeditionary kinsmen of yours will send you to the gallows next week. You will thank me later-but you wont! Dead men tell no tales!,” wrote Kuria.

The exchange between Babu, real name Paul Ongli, and Kuria started over Jubilee’s Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s securing the release of the ODM legislator after he was arrested last weekend.

Reports have it that Sakaja paid KSh 140,000 to bail him out and promised to personally present Babu in court leading to an uproar by Kuria and other Jubilee MPs.