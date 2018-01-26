NASA changes venue for key rally days to Raila swearing-in

The Nyanza People's Assembly convention was to be held in Migori

The National Supper Alliance has made last minute changes to its Saturday rally in Nyanza over unspecified security concerns, moving the People’s Assembly convention from Migori County to Homa Bay.

The meeting that is planned for Saturday, January 27, will be attended by Nasa principals Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula.

According to the region’s People’s Assembly committee Secretary Philip Makabong’o, the change of venue to Homa Bay was to ensure the meeting is peaceful.

Without divulging further details, Mr Makabong’o cited security threats to the summit in Migori.

“It is now official that Nyanza regional People’s Assembly convention earlier scheduled for Migori will be held in Homa Bay town. Our endeavour is to hold the meeting in a peaceful environment,” Makabong’o noted.

He went on to add that Homa Bay was also a better location because it is central to Nasa supporters who wish to attend the event.

“Homa Bay is at the centre of Nyanza region and I believe this will make it easier for our supporters to attend the meeting in large numbers,” he said.

Organisers called upon its supporters to turn out in large numbers in order to get the programme for Tuesday, January 30 when Raila will be sworn-in as the People’s President.