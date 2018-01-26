Maraga disowns letter to judges over Raila’s inauguration

Chief Justice David Maraga has rubbished a letter warning judges and magistrates against swearing-in the National Super Alliance head Raila Odinga.

The top judge dismissed the two-paragraph letter seen by Zipo.co.ke which bores his signature.

The fake letter is dated Thursday, January 25 and started doing rounds on social media platforms on Friday, January 26.

“As per the Supreme Court ruling of November 20, 2017 Uhuru Kenyatta is the validly elected President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces,” the letter read in part.

Prior, State House digital director and renowned blogger -Dennis Itumbi- asked Kenyans to disregard its contents saying it should be filed in the ‘Fake News’ category.

“Ignore this letter going round. It is FAKE. We must fight Fake news together. @Kenyajudiciary cannot write this kind of thing.” He wrote and tagged Justice Maraga.

It letters goes on to warn that the planned swearing-in of Raila Odinga and his deputy Kalonzo Musyoka amounted to treason for it would be an attempt to unseat a legitimately installed government.

“Therefore, all judges and magistrates are hereby cautioned not to engage in any such events and or activities,” the letter added.

The fake letter comes barely days (four) to the highly-controversial swearing-in ceremony that the National Super Alliance leaders insist will go on as planned even as the government warns NASA leaders of treason charges which carry a death sentence.