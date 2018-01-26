DJ Mo denies taking 20K bribes, says he drives a Range Rover..

One of Kenya’s most popular disc jockeys, DJ Mo, is on the defensive following accusations that he solicits bribes to play music videos on his hit television show.

An upcoming gospel artiste by the name Nexxie says he offered the spinmaster Sh20,000 to get his song on air, claims Mo has vehemently denied.

Refuting the claims, DJ Mo who is married to Gospel singer Size 8, wonders how with all the investment he has acquired including a Range Rover, he would solicit for Sh20,000 from an upcoming singer.

The Crossover 101 co-host blames middle-men purporting to work for him for trying to con artistes using his name.

Nexxie has it that his manager approached DJ Mo to have his new song Simple Man, which features DK Kwenye Beat, played on his show and the singer proceeded to pay Sh20,000 for the services.

The singer however says he only spoke to DJ Mo on phone, that DJ Mo had a disagreement with his banker manager which led to bad blood between the two.

“There are conmen who go to River Road to look for videos and dupe artistes that they are well-connected to DJs and thus if they pay certain amounts, they would have their music played. I think this could be one of those cases as neither I nor my team members transact such business ,” DJ Mo said as quoted on SDE.

Adding;

“I can’t take a bribe from anyone to play their music. Besides, I drive a Range Rover so what is Sh20,000 to me? There are so many accusations being peddled out there that we (deejays)take money from musicians but it’s the brokers who do it and this in turn soils our name.”

“If someone was to offer half a million for airplay then I think I’d take it, but I’d go to the marketing department and hand it over then get my cut,” the television personality joked.