Diamond Platnumz attends burial of staunch fan [PHOTOS]

He gave the family a wad of notes

Tanzanian superstar singer – Diamond Platnumz – this past Wednesday led hundreds of WCB fans in bidding goodbye to one of their own.

As reported in the media, two diehard fans of Diamond and his music stable WCB Wasafi, died on Sunday, January the 21st following a grisly road accident.

The two have been identified as Philly_Nevvo_Msafi and Platnumz Mondi (their social media usernames) and the former was finally laid to rest on Wednesday, January 24.

In respect of the deceased fan, the Bongo crooner set everything aside and joined Nevvy’s family, friends and a host of other WCB fans for the burial.

Sadness engulfed the graveside with Diamond breaking down uncontrollably as his fan was being laid to rest.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that Later on, the star met Nevvy’s family and offered cash as his way of showing his condolences.

The ‘Hallelujah’ hitmaker gave the fallen fan’s family TSh 750,000 which is roughly 35,000 in Kenyan currency.

His fans lauded him for getting time out his very busy schedule, to mourn with the family and friends of the deceased.