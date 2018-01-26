Emmy Kosgei looking ashy before the fame and money [PHOTO]

Wah! Kweli watu hutoka mbali..

Have you ever looked at a photo of yourself from your past and wondered who was that person staring right back at you and looked just like you?

Well, even celebs have that moment like the other day when popular gospel artiste Emmy Kosgei had a TBT moment on social media.

The Nigerian-based star looks evidently broke and beat up in the throwback photo that was taken way before the gods of success listened to her plights. Also in the frame is that guy of ‘Kivevelo’ fame.

Now having moved to a different lane, Emmy Kosgei has become more refined and wiser. Perhaps the latter can be due to marrying a really mature church owner in Naija.

“What people say don’t matter.. But what you say about yourself matters!! Get rid of itchy ears .. And turning to people who don’t know you,they don’t know your story .. People who have never been where you are trying to go! Close your ears and keep moving!!!” Emmy said recently during one of the many counsels to her fans on social media.

She captioned the photo:

“Wuuuuuuuwi nani anajua yeyote aliye kwa picha hii? Let me hide before this #tbt strikes me down all the way from Nigeria😂😂😂 #kaswiichronicles #whengreatnesscalls.”