Judges can swear-in Raila Odinga – Maraga

Says his office cannot directs judges on what to do

With only days remaining before the National Super Alliance swears-in its leader Raila Odinga as the People’s President, the country’s highest lawyer has spoken about the highly-buzzed event.

Chief Justice David Maraga who is also the President of the Supreme Court has said he has no power to stop any judge from swearing in Mr Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka.

According to the CJ, he has no legal mandate to direct any judge or magistrate on any matters noting their decisions are independent.

Justice Maraga was speaking to journalists after the official opening of the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs retreat at PrideInn-Shanzu in Mombasa.

“The independence of the Judiciary is sacrosanct that the CJ is not given power to direct the officers on what to do. Anybody saying that I have directed judges and magistrates on what to do, that has not come from me and it will never come from me,” Mr Maraga said dismissing a letter that had gone viral on social media indicating that he has warned magistrates and judges against participating in the swearing in ceremony.

It was said Maraga had cautioned judges and magistrates not to engage in the event as it would go against the law.

“The Supreme Court ruling on November 20 declared Uhuru Kenyatta was validly elected President of the Republic of Kenya and the Commander in Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces.” The letter seen by Zipo.co.ke reads in part.

Adding: “He (Kenyatta) was legitimately sworn in on November 28 in public in the presence of the Chief Justice…. As such, any other event advertised as having planned for the same will be illegal and an attempt to unseat a legitimate government which would amount to treason.”

But according to Mr Maraga, administrative issues are taken to him as the chair of the Judicial Service Commission.

When asked what he thought about the swearing in set for Tuesday (January 30), he said the Judiciary does not interfere with what politicians do in their realm.

“We address political issues when they are placed to us as legal issues.” He said.