Chris Msando: Moses Kuria says the ni**a deserved to die

Accuses the late IEBC official of colluding with NASA to rig election

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria is at it again, spewing incomprehensibles on social media.

The sharp-tongued legislator seemed to celebrate the killing of the then Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission ICT manager Chris Msando, if his post on social media on Friday, January 26 is anything to go by.

The murder of Mr Msando remains unresolved months after going missing and later his lifeless body being recovered in a forest in Kikuyu, just days to the August 8 General Election even as postmortem reports indicated the poll official had been tortured before he was killed.

In a shocking Facebook post seen by Zipo.co.ke, Kuria who is not new to controversy, said that Msando deserved the inhumane treatment by his tormentors.

The MP alluded in the post that has since been deleted, that Msando was working in cahoots with the Opposition to electronically rig the polls in favour of Raila Odinga.

As Zipo.co.ke reported on the weekend Msando went missing, Kuria was the first person to be seen at the scene of his abandoned Land Rover Discovery in Roysambu estate.

Taking to social media on the the night, the legislator referred to Msando as an “idot who was having fun with a woman”, rubbishing claims that he had disappeared .

Kuria was reacting yesterday to National Super Alliance’s (NASA) latest claims that it had won the nullified August 2017 presidential election saying it will swear-in Raila Odinga on Tuesday because he was the winner but his victory was stolen.