I was joking when I offered to support DP Ruto in 2002 – Raila Odinga

National Super Alliance head Raila Odinga made headlines recently after saying in Kericho that Deputy President William Ruto will never become president without his help, that he was willing to help him in his ambitions.

Well, hours later, the Opposition honcho, through his adviser Salim Lone, has come out to categorically state that his willingness to support Deputy President William Ruto support in his candidature in 2022 was on a light note and that the media missed the joke.

“When pigs fly” is a popular English idiom which is used when one wants to point to something that will never happen. And that is what Raila Odinga was saying yesterday. He was using humour to highlight the impossibility of Ruto thinking he might be president in 2022. I can now confirm, having just talked to Raila, that he was NOT telling his arch opponent that he could support him,

“Raila Odinga was joking. He was saying that the only way Ruto could win the presidency would be with his support – meaning something that, like a pig flying, that could never happen. The media missed the humour and reported it as a serious remark,” Mr Lone said in a statement seen by Zipo.co.ke and dated Friday, January 26.

He was responding to reports by several media outlets that Raila who lost in his fourth stab at presidency in 2017, had offered to support Ruto.

“Ruto will need my help to become president in 2022. I am ready to help him if he wants,” Raila said in Kipkelion East on Thursday, January 25 during the area’s ODM Chairman’s burial.

“The remarks made absolutely no sense, they meant that Raila had abandoned every aspect of NASA’s massively successful campaign to correct the fraud that was perpetrated on Kenyans in August and October to put Uhuru Kenyatta and Ruto into State House. It would also have meant that Raila had ditched his closest NASA associates and was now seeking to ingratiate himself with Mr Ruto – four days in advance of his swearing in along with the Deputy President Kalonzo Musyoka. It was just a joke,” Lone said in conclusion.

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale also took note of Raila’s sentiments, saying that even he (Raila) had come to the realisation that DP Ruto was the man to beat in 2022.