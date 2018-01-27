Uhuru Cabinet: Tuju becomes Kenya’s only second minister without docket

Raphael Tuju
Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju. PHOTO: TWITTER

On Friday, January the 26th, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced his highly-awaited Cabinet making a rare move by nominating his party secretary general Raphael Tuju to the Cabinet as a secretary without a portfolio.

But it is not the first time such as thing is happening in Kenya as one other person was given such a position albeit before independence.

Raphael Tuju_Uhuru Kenyatta
President Uhuru Kenyatta, then Meru Senator Kiraitu Murungi and Jubilee Party secretary general Raphael Tuju at Norfolk hotel at a past meeting. The SG has been nominated to cabinet. PHOTO: HEZRON NJOROGE/THE STAR

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that Tuju will become the second person to hold the position in Kenya’s history should his nomination sail through. The only other minister without a portfolio to serve in the country was former Chief Justice Chunilal Madan who was appointed in 1956.

Uhuru’s rare move has become a topical issue as Kenyans discuss what value Tuju’s position meant with many seeing it as an unnecessary addition to an already bloated Cabinet that will only inflate an already ballooned wage bill.

Political pundits say Tuju’s nomination is a reward for his vocal role in Uhuru and his deputy William Ruto’s reelection last year.

This now means that once he joins Cabinet, the former journalist will have to resign from his post as Jubilee Party secretary general as Kenyan laws prohibits Cabinet Secretaries from involvement in politics.

