VIDEO: Moji Shortbabaa ‘Wacha Wacheki’

Moji Shortbabaa is one of the fastest-rising solo gospel artistes in the country but he is not new in the industry after honing his skills as one half of popular group Kelele Takatifu (on hiatus) which blessed its fans with hits such as ‘Ngori’.

After releasing two solo projects, ‘Wacha Story’, and ‘Kuzitoka’, the crooner whose real name is James Muhia, has hooked up with producer Majic Mike for ‘Wacha Wacheki’ in which he narrates his past tribulations that he has since managed to conquer all thanks to the most high.

The captivating video was director by Dambiz of Cloud Montage.

Here’s ‘Wacha Wacheki’ by Moji Shortbabaa:

Below read what the fans are saying about the track:

Carolinetter Peter: Baba jionyeshe na mimi😘😘,Am high and they ‘ll not be able to take me low,I ‘ll be high high high..This song is blessing,thanks for a nice song.Be blessed.😗.

Muha: Lakini vile ulirudi after 2 year mbona hatukuonyeshwa huyo dame alikulenga 😩😩😩.

Genius Funs Media: Nice song, hio 30bob naona umebuy kdf gumoja haha alafu unywe Maji hapo tosha.

Mc Stero Network: 🔥🔥🔥 loving the message. Wacha wacheki ukijionyesha na Mimi. Hallelujah brother and God bless you.

Divine Intention: Bro this is big . At that right moment when everyone needs a song for this season . Well delivered bro.

Faith Imani: Uko sawa bro may God always bless you saaaaanaaa am soo much blessed by your songs.

Karwirwa Laura: The kind of song that wrecks a heart 😢. Each one of us has a dark place. No better way to look at it – May He show Himself in everything we go through. To get through to the hearts of men by what He does in and through us.