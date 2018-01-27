Rick Ross dumps Diamond Platnumz.. What happened?

The American emcee has deleted all photos of the Bongo crooner

It seems American big shot rapper, Rick Ross, has had a bitter fallout with Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz.

Although it remains unclear what may have happened between the two artistes, all is not well.. at least if the latest move by the Maybach Music Group boss is anything to go by.

You see, the two recently collaborated on a jam titled ‘Waka Waka’ and both featured on the official video.

That was shortly after Diamond Platnumz joined Rick Rozay as brand ambassador of Belaire, a high-end alcoholic beverage that recently hit the East African market.

Zipo.co.ke can now report that the two are going through a nasty fallout barely two months after they collaborated on the aforementioned song.

The epic split can be confirmed by going through Rick Ross’ Instagram account where he recently deleted all the photos associated with the Tanzanian star.

All the hints on the social media platform that Rick Ross worked with Mr Platnumz on a song have also all come down.