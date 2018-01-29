Raila Odinga sure Uhuru won’t support Ruto in 2022

The National Super Alliance head, Raila Odinga, has again delved into the next presidential race set for 2022, saying this weekend that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s support for his deputy William Ruto is shaky.

The former Prime Minister however denied that he said he would support the DP in his bid to succeed Uhuru if the former sought his help.

Speaking during the Nyanza People’s Assembly forum in Homa Bay County on Saturday, in the company of Nasa co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi, Mr Odinga said his earlier remarks had been taken out of context..

As reported earlier by Zipo.co.ke, Raila had caused anxiety among his fellow Nasa principals who have their eyes set on the big seat.

All the other principals; Kalonzo, Mudavadi and Wetangula have said they will seek presidency in the the next polls.

“I never said I will support William Ruto in the 2022 election. I was jokingly saying that he will need my support since his Jubilee colleagues may not support him,” said Odinga as quoted by the Nation.

“Mimi nilikuwa nasema mambo ya utani…niliwaambia ya kwamba nyinyi mumengoja eti Uhuru ataunga Ruto mkono, nikasema mnafikiri Ruto ataweza kupata hiyo kama Raila hajamuunga yeye mkono…ng’oo.” he said in Swahili.

While speaking in Kericho on Friday, Raila said: “Ruto cannot get the (presidential) vote without Raila. He will need my help to become president in 2022 … I am ready to help him if he wants.”

According to Mr Odinga, he chose to say what he said in Mr Ruto’s backyard of Kericho to tell his supporters that they should not expect the Mount Kenya region to back the DP in 2022 as their support is not guaranteed.