City politician to be charged with murdering his wife

They had dinner together before rape ordeal

Reports have emerged that a Nairobi politician may have plotted the raping and killing of his wife, or worse took part in the ordeal.

This past Wednesday, 24-year-old Lucy Njambi received a call from her estranged husband Samwel Ndung’u, who said he would visit her new home at Thindigua on Kiambu Road later in the evening.

The former Riruta MCA showed up at 8pm, reportedly to give Njambi some money for the upkeep of their four-year-old son, among other things.

The Nation reports that Ms Njambi had been living in the rented apartment for barely a month after moving out of her husband’s Lavington home.

The caretaker of the property said the two sat inside Ndung’u’s car at the parking lot and that the househelp even served them dinner.

But that is where the story takes a horrific turn as barely an hour later, Njambi lay in a coffee plantation at Kamiti Corner; raped, scalded, and left to die. Which she did a few hours later in hospital but not before narrating what had happened to the police.

The daily says that as she and her husband sat inside his car on the fateful evening, two men pounced on them in what undisclosed witnesses say, looked like an abduction.

The two uninvited guests drove to the coffee plantation at Kamiti Corner where they assaulted and abandoned her but she gathered her strength and crawled from the farm to the roadside before good Samaritans rescued her.

According to Reverend John Kwenyurah, he was on his way home with his family at around 9pm when they saw Njambi by the road, screaming for help. They took her to Kiambu Level Four Hospital where she was admitted with 75 per cent burns in what doctors suspect to have been acid corrosion.

She died on Thursday at Kenyatta National Hospital where she had been referred for specialised treatment.

The ex MCA is in police custody to help with investigations and reports have it he will be arraigned on Monday and charged with murder after police changed the charge sheet from assault.