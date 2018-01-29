Lang’ata fire injures three, hundreds left homeless

Three people are nursing injuries following the Lang’ata fire which broke out on the night of Sunday, January 28.

Lang’ata OCPD Elijah Maina however said no deaths were reported in the night inferno that consumed a whole settlement.

The Kenya Red Cross confirmed on Monday at 6am, that the inferno at Kijiji area in Southlands had been contained.

It is not known what caused the fire, yet, but investigations are ongoing to establish how it started even as officials comb through what was left to establish the extent of the blaze.

Hundreds of families braved the night cold after their houses were razed down with eyewitnesses saying the fire started at around 8pm and spread fast.

There was panic as some residents could not find their children in the confusion that followed the fire outbreak.

Zipo.co.ke has established that apart from homes, several shops and entertainment joints were also consumed.