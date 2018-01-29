Raila Odinga son warns police against blocking his dad’s swearing in

Says cops mandate is to secure Nairobians, not recreational parks

The son of National Super Alliance head, Raila Odinga, has bashed the Nairobi Police Commander, Japheth Koome for allocating police officers to guard Uhuru Park as it undergoes rehabilitation.

According to Raila Odinga Junior, police officers are tasked with making sure the lives of Kenyans are protected, not guarding recreational parks.

“Perhaps someone should ask Japhet Koome if police officers are going to be in charge of Uhuru Park renovation, then that must be a tender wrongly awarded because police officers are only mandated to provide security to citizens.” He said in a Twitter rant seen by Zipo.co.ke.

Raila’s only son (following the death of Fidel), asked supporters of the Opposition to turn out in multitudes on Tuesday, January 30 for the swearing-in of his father.

He said Nasa supporters should protect themselves from police brutality just as the police commander had told Nairobians to walk in groups to save themselves from criminal gangs.

“Just recently Japhet Koome asked Kenyans to walk in small groups to save themselves from CBD criminal gangs, Kenyans are also encouraged to come out in large numbers to save themselves from extreme police brutality and injustices.” Junior tweeted.

Mr Koome has said Uhuru Park is out of bounds to the public noting that the Opposition coalition had not issued a formal notice on its plans to hold the highly-publicised inauguration.

“Nobody will be at Uhuru Park because I must protect everybody. If I allow people to go there and they injure one another I will have slept on the job,” said Koome.