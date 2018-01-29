UK NASA supporters to grace Raila Odinga inauguration

Supporters of the National Super Alliance living in the United Kingdom (UK) have sent a team to Nairobi for the swearing-in of Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka scheduled for January 30, 2018.

The team left London on the morning of Sunday, January 28 for the highly-publicised fete that has split Kenya right in the middle.

According to NASA-UK supporters’ chairman, Kivindyo Ndivo, the team will represent more than 50,000 supporters of the coalition based in the UK.

The UK group is of the view that the electoral injustices that led to the nullification of the August 8 election results must be addressed, the Standard reports.

They are convinced that the swearing-in of Mr Odinga and Mr Musyoka will mark a new dawn in Kenya’s politics as it will lay the path for full democracy.

The group’s vice chair, George Osore, noted that they will attend the oath-taking ceremony because they want to be part of the historic event, and because of their desire for change.

“Making Kenya a fully democratic country will address social ills such us run away corruption and spur economic development,” the paper quoted Mr Osore.

The group echoed Nasa leaders’ sentiments saying they will not recognise Uhuru Kenyatta as the legitimately elected president of Kenya, arguing that he was a product of a grossly flawed electoral process.