Bungoma: Man kills wife then creates suicide scene

Police in Bungoma have arrested a man suspected of killing his wife and hanging her lifeless body to create the impression that she had taken her own life.

According to an investigating police officer who sought anonymity, the suspect killed his wife in a domestic quarrel and hanged her body on a tree outside their house as a cover up.

The suspect, Ben Wafula, 47, reportedly caused the death of his wife Sarah Nanyama 37, at Nakitumba village near Chwele town in Kabuchai constituency on Saturday, January 27.

“The body was discovered on Saturday morning by family members. They alerted the security personnel who swung into action and arrested the culprit,” the police officer was quoted as saying.

An eyewitness by the name Ken Wamukota said the deceased, a mother of four, had not shown any signs of depression that would ave cause her to take her own life.

“Even though there has been a case if misunderstanding between the couples, it couldn’t have resulted in the deceased taking her own life, Let the suspect tell us the truth. She even had her shoes on and her legs were touching the ground,” the neighbour told journalists.

The deceased’s eldest son, Wafula Alex, 18, rubbished the claims of their mother had committed suicide and asked the police to carry out a thorough probe.

“This is a sad day for us we have lost our mother, who will take care of my siblings, let police carry out a thorough investigations, let any suspected culprit face the full force of the law,” he said.