It’s a coup and Maraga is at the centre of it, Ngunyi says of Raila swearing-in

Renown political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has dragged Chief Justice David Maraga into the Nasa swearing-in shenanigans, saying it is a plot to overthrow President Uhuru Kenyatta from power.

According to the professor’s recent analysis of the current political situation in the country, Ngunyi claims that Justice Maraga is hoping to become a caretaker president after Raila Odinga is sworn-in as President.

In the latest Fourth Estate video on YouTube, Ngunyi alleges that Maraga gave magistrates and judges the green light to preside over the oath-taking by Raila, when he distanced himself from a letter cautioning Judges from engaging in the swearing-in event.

Ngunyi is advising Uhuru to deal with the National Super Alliance head without mercy, the way retired President Daniel Moi used to deal with his opponents adding that security officers attached to Raila should be recalled and their guns withdrawn.

On top of that, Ngunyi suggests that the government should confiscate the bodyguards’ passports before being put under house arrest in order to completely paralyse Mr Odinga and make it difficult for him to operate.

If Uhuru chooses to allow the swearing-in to continue, the political commentator reckons Raila will make life difficult for him and force a caretaker government.

Meanwhile, it’s all systems go for the swearing-in of Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka as the Peoples’ President on Tuesday, January 30 at Uhuru Park even after police declared the grounds a no-go zone.

Nairobi police boss Japheth Koome has directed his officers not spare rowdy Opposition supporters days after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko closed the park for renovations.