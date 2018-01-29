Tunda Sebastian: She is beautiful and sweet like sugar – Diamond Platnumz

But denies being in a relationship with her

Speculations have been rife that popular Tanzanian musician, Diamond Platnumz, whose appetite for beautiful socialites is a poorly kept secret, is having an affair with yet another lass.

As reported earlier by Zipo.co.ke, the ‘Eneka’ hitmaker is reportedly messing around with Tunda Sebastian and that she could be carrying his baby.

Diamond has however come out on Monday, January 29 to clear the air and refuted the claims, mirroring his alleged lover’s remarks in which she said she only respected and loved the musician.

Diamond was speaking during an interview with Global TV in which he denied claims that the sizzling hot socialite was carrying his child albeit going ahead in the same interview to describe her as being beautiful and sweet like sugar.

According to him, the two have never shared a bed contrary to the popular opinion that they have an affair.

Fans are however not convinced saying Diamond had vehemently denied seeing Hamisa Mobetto only for the truth to come out later that he had fathered her son.