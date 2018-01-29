Shaffie warns DJ Pierra Makena against suing Mishi Dora in ongoing beef

The Kiss 100 luminary says the socialite will seduce the deejay's lawyer

It’s no secret that reality TV star Mishi Dora, otherwise known in those streets as smasher extraordinaire, is beefing with a lady in the media world.

So last week, if you’re not in the know, Mishi Dora took to social media to call out DJ Pierra Makena in a savage post.

they will smash your lawyer, boyfriend, baby daddy and not to mention your father..

The deejay has denied being in a Whatsapp group with the socialite and is said to have bought the services of a lawyer to sue Mishi for defamation.

Mishi later pulled down the Instagram post but screenshots have filled the blogosphere thanks to the tech gods, even as Pierra vows to not turn back and is headed straight to court.

As the drama unfolds, Kiss FM presenter Shaffie Weru has decided to offer DJ Makena a piece of advice through an open letter in his weekly column in The Star.

He wrote:

“Dear DJ Pierra Makena – my high school sweetheart – please pick your fights carefully. Don’t mess with women of Nairobi D. As the host of the recent reunion show, I want to give you a cheat sheet on how to handle these beauties.

Let them fight among themselves and never get in between. Because they will drag you through the mud and they will smash your lawyer, boyfriend, baby daddy and not to mention your father. And they don’t care. With. No. Apologies.”

There are rumours being peddled around that Pierra Makena could join the cast of Nairobi Diaries.