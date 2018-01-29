Timmy Tdat and Otile Brown exchange blows in a club

Left.. right

By
Peninah Maua
-
SHARE
Otile Brown
Singer Otile Brown. /MISHEMISHEMEDIA

Reports reaching us indicate that rapper Timmy Tdat and popular singer Otile Brown were involved in a scuffle yesterday.

It is said the were attending Tanzanian songstress Venessa Mdee’s private dinner party on Sunday, January 28 alongside Juma Jux, Prezzo, Shaffie Weru and Habida among others.

timmy tdat
Rapper Timmy Tdat. PHOTO: BUZZCENTRAL

The fight reportedly broke out after Otile Brown excused himself to receive a phone call and upon returning back to the house, called Timmy Tdat aside and a scuffle ensued.

READ:  Emmy Kosgei looking ashy before the fame and money [PHOTO]

Later, Timmy Tdat hopped on social media to share how his day was. “Easy Sunday…Na ivo ndio vile ime die.” He wrote on his IG.

A quick check on their timelines reveals that the two have since deleted photos of each other from their respective Instagram accounts which gives credence to the tale.

READ:  Terryanne Chebet to make television comeback

The two artistes recently collaborated on a song entitled ‘Wembe’ which has been receiving well by their fans.

Photos doing rounds on social media [see below] show rapper Prezzo trying to separate the two although reports indicate he was over powered but Shaffie Weru stepped in and rescued the situation.

Why does this incident smell like publicity stunt?

READ:  REVEALED: Diamond's wife Zari Hassan has a secret child
Timmy T Dat and Otile Brown exchanging blows at Vanessa Mdee’s private party. PHOTO: MPASHO

Here’s ‘Wembe’ video by Timmy Tdat and Otile Brown

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR