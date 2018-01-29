Timmy Tdat and Otile Brown exchange blows in a club

Reports reaching us indicate that rapper Timmy Tdat and popular singer Otile Brown were involved in a scuffle yesterday.

It is said the were attending Tanzanian songstress Venessa Mdee’s private dinner party on Sunday, January 28 alongside Juma Jux, Prezzo, Shaffie Weru and Habida among others.

The fight reportedly broke out after Otile Brown excused himself to receive a phone call and upon returning back to the house, called Timmy Tdat aside and a scuffle ensued.

Later, Timmy Tdat hopped on social media to share how his day was. “Easy Sunday…Na ivo ndio vile ime die.” He wrote on his IG.

A quick check on their timelines reveals that the two have since deleted photos of each other from their respective Instagram accounts which gives credence to the tale.

The two artistes recently collaborated on a song entitled ‘Wembe’ which has been receiving well by their fans.

Photos doing rounds on social media [see below] show rapper Prezzo trying to separate the two although reports indicate he was over powered but Shaffie Weru stepped in and rescued the situation.

Why does this incident smell like publicity stunt?

Here’s ‘Wembe’ video by Timmy Tdat and Otile Brown