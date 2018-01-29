Zari Hassan wants another child, but through surrogate

Zarina Hassan aka Zari has hinted about having a sixth child although she says she has no time to carry pregnancy for nine months.

But thanks to advancement in medical technology, the Boss Lady says she doesn’t mind renting a womb, borrowing a leaf from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West who recently got a baby through a surrogate.

She told Millard Ayo:

“I’m totally done, I have so many things going for me right now sina mda wa kubeba mimba, I don’t have that time.

Nikipata surrogate anataka kunibebea mimba it’s fine, lakini mimi mwenyewe I can’t.”

About Diamond and his appetite for unprotected sex with a myriad of concubines, she said:

“He can have as many kids as he wants. Ten, twenty thats his problem not mine for me, I’m fine.”

Last year was an eventful one at Platnumz’s as the singer, months after denying cheating on his wife Zari Hassan, welcomed his overall third child following romances with his mpango wa kando Hamisa Mobetto.

He has also been linked to a chain of beauties including a Kenyan model, a Rwandan lass, a Tanzanian socialite by the name Tunda Sebastian and more.

He was also recently spotted ‘hitting on’ his ex-girlfriend and former Miss Tanzania Wema Sepetu.

Well, you can’t blame Zari for blocking his ass on all her social media platforms with that behaviour, can you?