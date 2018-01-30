Thousands of additional cops to guard city during Raila Odinga swearing-in

They will be drawn from DCI, AP, GSU and regular police

Over 1,000 more police officers will on Tuesday, January 30, be deployed to city streets to provide security during the banned ceremony by National Super Alliance to swear-in Raila Odinga as People’s President in Uhuru Park.

They will include officers from DCI, AP, GSU and regular police even as police prepare for confrontations with rowdy Nasa supporters.

Additionally, the anti-riot police squads will be armed with a newly-acquired water cannon, teargas and rubber bullets to control Raila’s supporters and will be assisted by both aerial and ground surveillance.

Officers with dogs and others on horseback will do all that is possible to ensure the ceremony does not take place, the Star reports.

The additional officers will provide backup to another 2,000 police officers from Nairobi county, who have already been deployed to patrol the city streets today.

According to Nairobi police commander, Japheth Koome, the police will not allow anyone to access Uhuru Park or any other grounds in the city for the highly-awaited swearing-in.

On Thursday, IG Joseph Boinnet, his deputies Edward Njoroge and Noor Gabow, and DCI boss George Kinoti met at Jogoo House to finalise how best to secure the city, Zipo.co.ke has learnt.

The meeting is said to have lasted more than five hours and the police bosses resolved that Nasa leaders and their supporters be locked out of the CBD.