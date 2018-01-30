President Kenyatta bans live transmission of Raila swearing in

The Kenya Editors’ Guild (KEG) has revealed how the State issued direct threats to the media fraternity in what has been seen as gagging the fourth Estate ahead of the planned swearing-in of Raila Odinga by the National Super Alliance.

In a statement seen by Zipo.co.ke, the Guild accuses President Uhuru Kenyatta of threatening the press over the coverage of the ongoing political events in the country, more so the contentious inauguration.

A dispatch sent to newsrooms on Monday, January 29 by the Guild’s chairman Linus Kaikai, reminds the government that the media is not an actor in the ongoing contest between Jubilee Party and Nasa over the outcome of the last General Election.

“The media remains a mere messenger and a chronicler of any events happening in our country. Our country’s vibrant media is made up of competent professionals in journalists and editors that continue to make sound decisions on what constitutes news, in public interest,” Mr Kaikai who is also head of NTV said.

Zipo.co.ke has established that this past Friday, a section of media managers and editors drawn from the main media houses were quietly summoned to a meeting at the State House, Nairobi, which angered the Guild.

According to Kaikai, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto attended the meeting and in tow were Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, ICT Secretary Joe Mucheru and AG Githu Muigai KEG.

It is said that during the sit-down, President Kenyatta directly threatened to shut down and revoke the licences of any media house that will broadcast live Today’s planned swearing-in of Nasa leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka.

“The Guild is appalled by the details of the meeting which was held under an atmosphere of intimidation for the media representatives present,” Mr Kaikai said in the statement although he did not personally attend the meeting.

According to Media Owners Association (MOA) chairman, Hannington Gaya, the tone of the meeting was like a “dressing down” in which the media was “read the riot act”.

“This brazen threat is intended to intimidate the media from performing its rightful role of informing the public on matters affecting them.

“We condemn and reject the threats and purported instructions issued at the State House on Friday,” Mr Kaikai said.

He went on to urge all media houses and journos to carry on with their work diligently and to report impartially on all matters of public interest as they have always done.

“The government must ensure that journalists are neither harmed nor intimidated as they perform their work,” the NTV boss added.