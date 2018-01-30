Gikuyu elders storm Uhuru Park, smear goat blood ahead of Raila inauguration

A group of elders in Kikuyu traditional regalia on Monday, January 29, accessed the out of bounds Uhuru Park in the company of members of the Nairobi Business Community, in what they termed as a cleansing ceremony.

Photos making rounds on social media and seen by Zipo.co.ke, show the elders armed with traditional paraphernalia including calabashes and animal skins.

Zipo.co.ke has also learnt that elders slaughters goats on site and put the blood in calabashes which they sprinkled in the park ahead of National Super Alliance (NASA) swearing-in ceremony set for Tuesday, January 30.

The leaders of the Opposition coalition have stood their ground saying Raila Odinga will be sworn-in as the People’s President and Kalonzo Musyoka his deputy later on today.

There was a stand-off between Nasa and the Nairobi Business Community with both groups claiming to have booking of the venue for use on January 30 but police declared the park a no-go zone area for the public.

Nairobi police boss Japheth Koome under instructions from the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet, has said police will deal firmly with anyone who gets closer to the park.

Nasa on the other hand insists the ceremony will go on as planned and urged police to provide security to its supporters instead of issuing threats.