DP Ruto dishes KSh 70million to Lang’ata fire victims

Deputy President William Ruto said yesterday that the government will compensate thousands of residents who were left homeless following a fire on the night of Sunday, January 28.

Ruto who visited the scene of the inferno in Lang’ata, Nairobi County on Monday, January 29, assured the now homeless lot that the government will pump KSh 70 million to help in the re-establishing of structures which went up in flames.

Accompanying the DP was Lang’ata Member of Parliament Nixon Korir who noted that lack of water was a big impediment in the efforts to contain of the fire.

“The department of Special Programmes and the Provincial Administration will be given Shs 70 million to begin the process of rebuilding the houses as soon as possible,” the DP said amid cheers from the crowd.

He went on to add that the government would also “pull” water from Karen to Lang’ata in a piping project that will cost in the neighbourhood of 700 million.

Helpless residents tried putting out the fire using sewage water after fire fighters took too long to respond to their cries and the nearby army barracks refused to dispatch help over alleged bureaucracy.

According to the Disaster Management Unit that was at the scene when the fire was still active, at least 6,000 households were displaced by the inferno that flattened Kijiji informal settlements.

Four people reportedly died in the incident even as Nairobi Givernor Mike Sonko sent packing City Hall officials following the Sunday night incident.