Buses carrying NASA supporters impounded in Voi

50 buses to ferry 3,000 NASA supporters from Mombasa to Nairobi

By
Peninah Maua
-
NASA bus_Voi
A Modern Coast bus, which was ferrying Nasa supporters, is held at Voi Police Station on January 30, 2018. PHOTO: LUCY MKANYIKA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Three buses that were transporting National Super Alliance supporters from Mombasa to Nairobi for the swearing-in of Raila odinga have been intercepted in Voi, Taita Taveta County.

The buses were among six that left the coastal city for the capital ferrying the supporters to the event that will also see Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka take the oath.

Nasa buses_Mombasa
Mombasa County Speaker Harub Khatri (in white cap) on January 29, 2018 distributes T-shirts to Nasa supporters travelling to Nairobi for the swearing-in of leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka. PHOTO: LABAN WALLOGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

According to Voi OCPD Joshua Chesire, the vehicles were being held over various traffic offences although he did not specify.

One of the passengers said the buses were stopped on reaching Voi in the wee hours of the morning at around 3am.

“In the buses there were 82 passengers who also had not adhered to traffic rules. Most of them are youth of whom 10 did not have ID cards. Among them are four women,” said Mr Chesire.

The police boss added that the passengers would be arraigned in court and charged with traffic offences.

The six Modern Coast buses ferrying Nasa supporters were flagged off by Mombasa County Speaker Harub Khatri at Treasury Square near Governor Hassan Joho’s office on Monday and were scheduled to arrive in Nairobi on Tuesday morning. Also present was county ODM Chairman Mohammed Hatimy.

The Nation quoted traffic police sources who said the buses’ number plates were circulated to them to ensure they do not proceed with the journey.

Speaking to journalists, an elated Khatri said the supporters were expected in the capital today morning to witness Mr Odinga’s oath taking at Uhuru Park.

“We are determined in this struggle. We will have at least 50 buses transporting about 3,000 supporters. This is the beginning of the journey to Canaan. No one has been forced but we are doing [this] for the love our leader,” said Mr Khatri.

He noted that other buses would leave from Coast Bus offices.

