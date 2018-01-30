NASA supporters arrive to a police-free Uhuru Park [PHOTOS]

Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka to take oath

By
Joe Baraka
-
SHARE
Raila Odinga swearing in
NASA supporters at Uhuru Park ready for Raila Odinga swearing in. PHOTO: TWITTER

Supporters of the National Super Alliance on Tuesday, January 30, started streaming into Uhuru Park as early as 5am ahead of the swearing-in of their leader Raila Odinga as the People’s President.

The coalition CEO, Norman Magaya on Monday, said attendees should be seated by 8.30am noting the ceremony will be over by 1pm.

READ:  Moses Kuria: NASA's NRM is led by a girl named Miguna Miguna

Zipo.co.ke has established that several Nasa-affiliated MPs including Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati, were among leaders who had been mobilising supporters for the Opposition’s big day.

Incidentally, apart from police cannons arriving at the CBD by as early as 5am, there was no presence of anti-riot police at Uhuru Park where the controversial oath taking is scheduled to take place.

READ:  Matiang'i denies sleeping with church girl
water cannon_raila swearing in
A water cannon in Nairobi’s CBD on Tuesday morning. /TWITTER

By 7am, a crowd of supporters some of whom donned cartoonish attire were singing songs of joy and danced, as they expressed hope that the day would be a success.

Some supporters, Bibles in hand, said they were ready to swear in their hero Mr Odinga as president.

Developing..

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR