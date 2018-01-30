NASA supporters arrive to a police-free Uhuru Park [PHOTOS]

Supporters of the National Super Alliance on Tuesday, January 30, started streaming into Uhuru Park as early as 5am ahead of the swearing-in of their leader Raila Odinga as the People’s President.

The coalition CEO, Norman Magaya on Monday, said attendees should be seated by 8.30am noting the ceremony will be over by 1pm.

Zipo.co.ke has established that several Nasa-affiliated MPs including Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati, were among leaders who had been mobilising supporters for the Opposition’s big day.

Incidentally, apart from police cannons arriving at the CBD by as early as 5am, there was no presence of anti-riot police at Uhuru Park where the controversial oath taking is scheduled to take place.

By 7am, a crowd of supporters some of whom donned cartoonish attire were singing songs of joy and danced, as they expressed hope that the day would be a success.

Some supporters, Bibles in hand, said they were ready to swear in their hero Mr Odinga as president.

Developing..