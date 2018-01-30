Drama as NASA supporters fight bees at Uhuru Park

Witnesses say unknown people in a Subaru and a Canter brought a beehive to the park

A swarm of abandoned bees were discovered at Uhuru Park ahead of the planned ‘swearing-in’ of Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka as the people’s president and deputy respectively.

Zipo.co.ke has established that the bees were abandoned there by masked men who arrived in a canter and Subaru vehicles at about 4 am Tuesday morning.

Youths who started streaming into the park as early as 5am on Tuesday, burnt some of the bees before throwing the beehive into a pool of water behind the park’s dais.

The park was full of activity as early as 6am even as anti-riot police who were guarding Uhuru Park surprisingly left the vicinity but the reason for their action is not known yet.

“We have been told to leave the park for NASA supporters to take over,” the Standard quoted a police officer who sought anonymity.

At the time of going to press, traffic was flowing smoothly on both sides of Uhuru Park; Kenyatta Avenue and Ngong Road but key leaders of the National Super Alliance were yet to arrive for the controversial swearing-in.

The coalition’s CEO, Norman Magaya had asked supporters on Monday to be seated by 7:30am as ceremony would be over by 1am.

Earlier, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko had banned the public from accessing the historic grounds citing planned upgrading of the park after Nasa and the Nairobi Business Community claimed to have booked the premises for use on Tuesday, January 30.

Nairobi police boss Japheth Koome also said on Monday that they will not allow any activities inside the park today and promised to deal with any unruly groups.

The Opposition has been preparing for the inauguration to install Raila Odinga as a “people’s president” and Kalonzo Musyoka as his deputy to protest the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta whom it says is in office illegally.