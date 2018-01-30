Outrage as Citizen TV, NTV and KTN are shutdown

Supporters of the National Super Alliance continue to stream into Uhuru Park for the swearing in of Raila Odinga as the people’s president and Kalonzo Musyoka as his deputy.

And as the events unfold at the historic grounds, Kenyans are screaming mad over the shutting down of television stations including Citizen TV, NTV and KTN on all free to air and also some paid services.

The Royal Media Services through its Managing Director Wachira Waruru, confirmed via a statement that indeed the Communication Authority disconnected its stations; Citizen TV and Inooro TV.

“There has been no official communication as to why this action was taken. We are actively engaging the relevant government authorities to establish the reason for this action.We hope to resume normal transmission as soon as possible. Thanks,” the statement seen by Zipo.co.ke read in part.

Zipo.co.ke has established that the communications agency switched off the channels from the Limuru transmitting station.

This comes barely hours after it was revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto had summoned bosses of key media houses and select editors and warned them against transmitting the events at Uhuru Park, live, because they would be abetting an illegality.

They were warned that failure to do so would lead to disconnection of services and withdrawal of licences.

Below read what Kenyans said on Twitter following the development:

Gystin (@gysanga): Kenyan Government has through the Commuinication Authority of Kenya switched off Citizen TV and NTV Kenya from the Limuru sun-station.

Kiigen K. Koech (@KiigenKoech): Shutting down of Citizen Tv and NTV (on free to air platforms) confirms that police were not withdrawn from Uhuru Park to allow the #RailaSwearingIn. They were simply given time off for early and heavy lunch before the #NASASwearingIn. Sad day for #PressFreedom.

Morgan Kinuthia (@KinuthiaMorgan): #NASAOathDay The shutdown of Citizen TV and Nation TV by the government is a blatant violation of the law. The freedom of the Press is under attack.

Bobby (@Bob_Odhiambo): Jubilee has made good its threat to shutdown media by going for @citizentvkenya. No signal on citizen TV feed. Dark days are steadily coming back.

Virgin Lake (@VirginLake): Nation TV & Citizen TV Signals Interfered With. Could It Be Their License Has Been Withdrawn As Per State House Meeting Threat?

Michael Kisero (@mike_kisero): Sooo… Citizen TV has been shut down for real for covering events of today!! enyewe intimidation is real.

Marvin, WordSmith ?? (@MarvinGakunyi): Kenyan Government through the Communication Authority of Kenya switches off Kenyan Media houses NTV and Citizen TV. Get a seat and follow the unfoldings from YouTube live stream and Twitter feed.