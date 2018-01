Wema Sepetu: Diamond Platnumz responds after he was spotted ‘tuning’ ex

Fans have been speculating that they are getting back together

Bongo superstar, Diamond Platnumz, has responded following a viral video of him and his “first love” Wema Sepetu.

The two former love birds were captured getting cozy and whispering sweet nothings to each other which was weird coz marriage (him).. and a few new catches also in the picture.

The actress and former Miss Tanzania had been invited by the ‘Zilipendwa’ crooner to a WCB event hence the clip.

The videos caused mixed reactions by fans with some speculating that he has not moved on after the split that happened some years back.

According to Diamond though, the two solved their differences adding that he is now a family, that them getting back together won’t happen.

“Wengi Hupenda kuona watu wakiwa wana Vita ama uhasimu usio na kichwa wala miguu… Eti utamsikia mtu anasema “Dogo Mi shabiki yako Mkubwa na nakukubali sana ila kitendo cha kumualika Wema Umeniuzi” kwaio we unataka mie niendelee kuwa na vita ama niwe na vita na Wema ili iweje? yani mie nikiwa na vita na Wema we unafaidika nini? na itanisaidia ama kusaidia nini kwenye Sanaa yetu? Huwezi kuwa shabiki yangu halaf unafurahia mie kuendelea kuwa na vita na mtu, tena vita ambayo imeshaisha…nina familia yangu Naipenda Naiheshimu na siwezi kuiacha… ila hio sio sababu ya kuwa na vita na watu…na huu ni mfano wa kwanza mwingine unafata…. Huu sio Muda wa kujenga chuki zisizo za msingi ni wakati wa wasanii kushirikiana na kwa pamoja kufanya kazi na kukuza sanaa zetu kwajili ya future ya wadogo na vizazi vyetu vijavyo… Shukran sana Mdam kwakuja usiku wa jana…Mwenyez Mungu akubariki na akujalie kila la kheri uliombalo….. #Watakubali by @Mbosso_ link in his and my BIO.” Diamond wrote on Instagram.