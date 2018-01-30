I slept with Diamond Platnumz, Tunda Sebastian’s kid sister Mia says

At this rate, Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz better start his own reality TV show to increase his revenues streams.

Even before discussions about the talented singer and his new alleged side chick Tunda Sebastian dies, her younger sister has shocked the online community with a confession.

In an interview with Shilawadu Crew, Mia who is the younger sister to Diamond’s latest catch, Tunda, revealed that the crooner invited her to his Madale home where they engaged in a night of debauchery.

Her shocking claims happens just days after Diamond Platinumz was accused of hosting both Tunda the baby sister at the said home.

But shortly after the rumours started taking over the blogosphere, Diamond vehemently denied the accusations saying Mia visited his home to spend time with her boyfriend Bajuni, who happens to be one of his dancers.

In a surprising turn of events however, Mia has left Diamond an embarrassed man after opening up about what really transpired during the much publicised visit.

According to Mia, she was invited to Madale by Diamond himself who slept with her on the said night.

The lass also went as far as denying claims that she was the girlfriend to one of his dancers as alleged by the singer, and even revealed that her sister Tunda was not present during the whole thing.

According to Mia, the singer forcefully took her phone and zapped all the videos and photos she had taken with Diamond.

She also said that one of Diamond’s mentees, Harmonize, who has off late become his sidekick, and some of his dancers, helped the singer delete the photos from her phone.

This new revelation have left Diamond’s fan scratching their heads as it is now not clear whether he is dating Tunda, her little sister Mia or both.

Yours truly thinks he’s smashing both.