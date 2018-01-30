I don’t have a girlfriend, MCA Tricky sets the record straight

MCA Tricky, one of the top Kenyan comedians, has been trending on social media and the web in general since he purchased a Samantha.

Samantha, if you’re in the dark, is an invention that has left the female community in confusion and the boy child with a wide grin.. It is a love doll, a sex doll invented by a businessman I can only describe as a genius.

So ever since releasing the video [see it below], Kenyans have not kept calm, everyone has been asking what did his girlfriend think about all the drama.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The former street urchin however says there were no domestic quarrels as his is currently single, and happy.

“No, as we speak, I’m not dating. Not at all. My ideal woman is one that can improve my life, even if its by an inch.” He noted.

Being from the streets, the comedian has come across drugs and even used them something he confessed himself. He was asked if he had any advice for the youth concerning the topic to which he said:

“Don’t dare do drugs. If you have a dream, rehearse by yourself, believe in yourself and don’t wait for other people to do it for you. Fanya kitu mpaka watu wakukujie.”

How does the future of comedy look like to you? the interviewer wanted to know;

“It will be determine by the kind of competition we have right now. You have to be the best in what you do, to stand out,” he noted.

Any new projects in the offing?

“2018 we are going digital, I’ll be entertaining people on mca tricky trends. Thats where I’ll be but that doesn’t mean I’m leaving churchill show, I’m still there.”

You can now relax if you fell for the rumour that your favourite comic is leaving Churchill Show.. You heard it from the horse’s mouth, he ain’t going nowhere.