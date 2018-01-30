Singer Size 8 blasted for her unchristian dressing [PHOTOS]

Gospel singer Linet Munyali or Size 8 as she is popularly known, is always on the receiving end of fans over this issue or the other, and the tape is replaying after fans recently criticised her over her choice of dressing.

Fans of the 30-something-year-old and mother of one have taken to social media to poke holes into her clothes.

Many reckon that Size 8, a born-again gospel singer, should ditch tight clothes for something that images the church she serves.

But in a rejoinder, the ‘Pale Pale’ hitmaker shared a post in which she schooled the naysayers on the teachings of the Bible, what the good book says about the kingdom of heaven. But as you might have guessed already, the defence didn’t go down well with her fans.

Read below what her Size 8’s followers said on social media:

“The most important thing is to get to heaven not what you wear, what you drive, where you live, who you married , how many children you have, what position you have, how much money you make,how famous you are, the influence you carry. It’s not bad to have all the above but let them be second and God 1st……….Seek 1st the kingdom of God🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗.” She wrote ans attached the photo above.



Kinyua Keige Migwi: You missed “my husband” in the statement.

Kennedy Maina: Get naked kabisa. No one cares. Same old size 8 as before. You will never change. Old habits die hard.

Evaliz Paul: Tell that to your husband first…….he needs it mooooore.

Janet Njeru: But I think God is so much concerned with whatever we wear, as far as salvation is concerned to learn to get distinguished from club people coz you’re chosen,, Our dressing can convey a lot of communication,,,huezi enda kwa mdosi wako ovyo ovyo,, God deserves register, Who is He not to be respected and honoured?

Envymaxiare: Are you sure.? you don’t match that.

Mackie_rays: What you wear matters it gives the inner you but not outer you.

Blessing Choosen Carlthan: The way you carry yourself is just pathetic don’t talk about kuokoka ni roho that’s ignorance if your songs can’t help young generation grow but unawafanya wapotee stop preaching this nonsense. Can born-again ladies follow the late Angela Chibalonza’s way of living, dressing and singing at least you help our young generation grow in truth and in spirit?

Balyne Tendy: But your husband prefers money and wealth.