We’re in Canaan, Raila Odinga says after taking oath

National Super Alliance head, Raila Odinga, finally took the oath of the People’s President on a dramatic day that saw television stations getting switched off by the State for covering the event live.

This even as Nasa co-principals; Kalonzo Musyoka who was the coalition’s running mate in the 2017 presidential election, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula conspicuously missing from the much-publicised ceremony after chickening out last minute.

It will be remembered that just two days earlier, Mr Musyoka who had vowed severally that he would be sworn in with Raila as his deputy, confirmed to the Opposition supporters that he would be in attendance.

“Let us call a spade a spade. They are cowards,” the self-appointed General and Operations Manager of the National Resistance Movement, the Nasa wing behind the swearing-in ceremony, said.

Following the oath at Uhuru Park, Mr Odinga caused confusion amongst his supporters after saying they had arrived in Canaan.

“Most of all I thank the good Lord, my family and all those who have undertaken this journey with us. We have arrived in Canaan; thank you for staying the course with us. Asanteni sana.” The ex Prime Minister tweeted.

He also chose to downplay the absence of his colleagues noting in his short address that his running mate Kalonzo could not make it and will be sworn in at a later date because of “some things that happened and which you will be told later.”

Later in the afternoon, the three released a statement but made no mention of the swearing-in at Uhuru Park, only saying their efforts to meet yesterday morning were futile.

“We agreed to meet again this morning. However, due to circumstances beyond our comprehension and control, the four of us did not assemble as planned. Nonetheless, the NASA Summit remains strong and united. The Summit will meet within two days, to address the immense challenges facing this country,” the statement seen by Zipo.co.ke read in part.

Meanwhile, Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i, on the same day, declared NRM an organised criminal group under the Prevention of Organised Crimes Act, 2010.