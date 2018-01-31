Gunmen raid Kalonzo’s Karen home, hurl grenade

The Wiper leader's security detail had been withdrawn earlier in the day

Police are investigating an incident in which unknown people fired shots and reportedly hurled a grenade at Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s Karen home on the night of Tuesday, January 30.

Nairobi DCI commander Ireri Kamwende together with senior police officers from Bomb Detection Unit visited the home to investigate the attack.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that no injuries were reported during the 2am incident amid betrayal claims by National Super Alliance supporters after the Kalonzo, a co-principal in the coalition and Raila Odinga’s running mate in the 2017 presidential election, skipped an earlier swearing in event at Uhuru Park.

Authorities confirmed that the former Vice President was at home at the time of the incident.

According to police, the attackers arrived at the home in a private car and drove past the main gate after realizing there were private guards on duty.

“They hurled a grenade and shot at the compound before driving off,” an unidentified officer told journalists.

Earlier in the day, security details of all the Nasa co-principals were withdrawn ahead of Raila Odinga ‘swearing in’ at Uhuru Park.

Apart from Kalonzo, co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula also skipped the highly-publicised and controversial event.