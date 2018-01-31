Joke of the Year! Duale ridicules Raila Odinga swearing-in

Kalonzo Musyoka and other co-principals skipped the event

Aden Duale, the Majority Leader in the National Assembly, has laughed off Raila Odinga’s swearing-in as the people’s president at Uhuru Park on January 30, 2018.

The Garissa Township Member of Parliament said the inauguration was inconsequential and termed it an ODM event instead of a National Super Alliance one.

Duale, a staunch defender of the ruling Jubilee Party, said the swearing in didn’t have any impact because President Uhuru Kenyatta was legally in office.

“That event was meant to massage the ego of Raila Odinga. That was purely an affair of the Orange Democratic Movement. It can be be described as an ODM rally because it is inconsequential since President Uhuru is legally in office,” the Standard quoted Mr Duale.

Echoing the legislator’s sentiments was his his Baringo North counterpart William Cheptumo, also the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs committee chairman who noted that the swearing in had no legal or constitutional foundation.

“The process of how a president is sworn in is established in the Constitution. His installing can only arise from an election he was declared the winner by the chairman of the polling commission and the oath administered by the Chief Justice,” said Cheptumo.

Others were MPs Didimus Barasa (Kimilili) and Kipkelion West’s Hillary Kosgey who thanked Nasa co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula for shunning the “unconstitutional event”.

Mr Odinga’s oath-taking was administered by Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang while lawyer Miguna Miguna commissioned it.

No judge graced the event that was guided, according to Nasa luminaries, by the results of the nullified August 8, 2017 results, which Mr Odinga insists to have won.

After taking the oath, Raila explained the loud absence of his co-principals, more so Mr Musyoka, saying they did not show up due to what he termed as unavoidable circumstances.

According to Mr Odinga, Kalonzo will take the oath at a later date.