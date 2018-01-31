Police rubbish Kalonzo assassination claims, say attack was fabricated

Police have come to the conclusion that claims of an attack on National Super Alliance co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka’s residence in Karen is a fabrication.

According to a senior officer, the Wiper leader called them early in the morning saying his house was being attacked.

Upon arrival at the premises, the officers found the former veepee holding a live bullet and a grenade pin in his hand.

According to the Star, Kalonzo told the security officers that he had recovered the items from the people who attacked his home.

Apparently, the Wiper leader said he heard a loud bang before recovering the items, the claims coming barely hours after he revealed that the State had withdrawn his bodyguards.

Zipo.co.ke also established that following claims that his security detail was withdrawn yesterday, officers gave Kalonzo two armed bodyguards to protect him.

The bodyguards’ accounts of the events however contradicted Mr Musyoka’s, they said they heard a loud bang but realised it was not at the Wiper leader’s residence. They said the bang was in the neighbourhood adding that they had not recovered anything from the compound.

Bomb Squad Unit head Eliud Langat, the DCI’s Nicholas Kamwende and other top police officers led the investigation but said they were yet to recover spent cartridges at the home.

Yesterday, the Nasa co-principal who was Raila Odinga’s running mate during the August 8 presidential poll, skipped the coalition’s swearing in at Uhuru Park.