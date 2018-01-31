How police withdrawal from Uhuru Park ruined Raila Odinga plans

The pulling of police officers from Uhuru Park on Tuesday, January 30 and allow the swearing-in of National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga, was arrived at by a key security organ following a Monday night meeting.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that it was in the same meeting at Harambee House, that the National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) also decided to withdraw Mr Odinga’s official police bodyguards.

The directive also led to the disarming of Nasa co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula’s bodyguards and orders to report to their units.

NSAC which is usually chaired by the head of civil service, is the second most powerful security organ in the country after the National Security Council which is chaired by the President.

Authorities decided to pull police officers out of Uhuru Park, the venue of the Nasa ceremony, after receiving intelligence that the Opposition leaders hoped a confrontation would arise between officers and their supporters.

If the confrontation had happened, the Opposition would have called off the ‘swearing-in’ ceremony while also blaming the government, and particularly the police, for provoking their supporters.

The Nation reports that prior to the oath-taking event, Mr Odinga held a lengthy meeting with close confidantes at Dusitd2 Hotel, on Riverside Drive.

Siaya Senator James Orengo, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Nasa strategist David Ndii, former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama and controversial business magnate Jimi Wanjigi attended the meeting.

Co-principal Musalia Mudavadi was also spotted at the hotel at some point but reportedly left before the meeting ended.

Zipo.co.ke has also established that some of the Opposition chiefs spent Monday night at the hotel but differed on the oath ceremony following pressure from the United States and European countries.

Apparently, the Western governments had threatened to have their names included in the dreaded “no-fly” lists, meaning airlines flying to those destinations would not allow them to board their aircraft.