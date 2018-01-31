Raila reverts to old Twitter bio, removes President title

On Tuesday, January 30, National Super Alliance (NASA) chief Raila Odinga took the oath of office and was installed by the coalition as the people’s president, and his Twitter handlers immediately changed his profile to reflect the newly-acquired title.

The move caused excitement amongst supporters of the former Prime Ministers on learning that his bio on the popular social media network read:

‘This is the official account of The Rt. Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga, President of the Republic of Kenya’, mirroring Uhuru Kenyatta’s which reads ‘President of The Republic of Kenya.’

Hours later though, Mr Odinga had a change of mind and edited it to read ‘The People’s President of Kenya’.

Well, a day later, the Opposition honcho has reverted back to his original Twitter bio that does not include the term ‘President’ anywhere.

‘This is the official account of His Excellency Raila Amolo Odinga,’ the bio now reads amid claims that he had been warned by the social media platform for impersonating.

Many users on Twitter, presumably non supporters, complained to Twitter that Mr Odinga was impersonating the Kenyan head of state two which they received a standard response that the claims were being investigated.

The new title was the reason for a heated debate across the different social media platforms as his supporters and those of Jubilee clashed over its interpretation and its use as far as presidency goes.