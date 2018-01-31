ODM MP tells Raila to ignore Kalonzo and vie in 2022

The National Super Alliance head, Raila Odinga, has been told he has no option but to be on the ballot in the 2022 presidential election.

Gem Member of Parliament, Elisha Odhiambo shared the sentiments after Raila Odinga held a mock swearing in ceremony at Uhuru Park where he took the oath of office as the people’s president on Tuesday.

Kalonzo Musyoka affirmed the troubles in the Nasa Summit when he and co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula failed to show up for the ceremony even as Mr Odinga moved to dispell speculation of differences and instability in the coalition.

Later in the day, Kalonzo (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Bungoma senator Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), released a joint statement saying the alliance remains “strong and united” even as it becomes increasingly difficult to convince supporters especially after yesterday.

In the aforementioned statement, the politicians noted they will continue to pursue electoral reforms saying they plan to meet within two days to address some of their challenges.

Odhiambo was however says the absence by Raila’s co-principals at yesterday’s event was proof that none of them is worth support in the next polls, perhaps sharing the mood in the Orange Democratic Movement, the biggest stakeholder in Nasa.

The legislator said ODM members cannot afford to support cowards in 2022 when it’s clear as day that they are not up to the task.

He went on to add that the three politicians demonstrated “the highest level of betrayal Kenya has seen since independence”.

“Why should we elevate cowards to the highest office in the land when our heroes Raila Odinga and [Mombasa governor] Hassan Joho are still alive?” Mr Odhiambo wondered.

With a divided Opposition on the offing, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s heir apparent -DP William Ruto- must be grinning from end to end.

If Raila joins the 2022 race, the Opposition vote risks division as Kalonzo, Mudavadi and Wetangula also have their eyes set on the big seat.