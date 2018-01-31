Safaricom slashes internet prices by half

Safaricom has on Wednesday, January 31st, announced a 53 percent reduction in mobile broadband pricing for customers on its Safaricom Home service.

The move will see the telco’s Home customers’ access two new bundles, Easy30 and Easy50 at Sh 3,500 for 30 Gigabytes (GB) and Sh 6,000 for 50 GB respectively.

The two products will be exclusively available through the new Safaricom Digital Internet and TV Box and the Safaricom BIGBox. The packages are provided as an alternative to the fixed Safaricom Home Fibre service.

“The new Easy Bundles have been designed with the needs of the modern Kenyan family in mind. In addition, the affordability of the Easy data bundles will supplement our nationwide 4G coverage ensuring that each home now has access to world-class, quality, high speed broadband,” the Standard quoted Joseph Ogutu, the firm’s director of strategy.

The bundles are similar to the mobile phone data with Easy30 lasting 30 days while the Easy50 bundles will have an extended validity period of 45 days. Unused data can be rolled over by purchasing additional bundles.

However, Safaricom Home Customers who exhaust their bundles before the end of the expiry will be able to continue accessing the internet for free, but at chocked speed of 256 kbps until the end of the period.

Besides the Easy30 and Easy50 packages, customers on the BIGBox can also purchase a 15 GB bundle at a discounted Sh 3,199 and a 5 GB bundle at Sh 1,199. Both the 15 GB and 5 GB Home bundles will be valid for 30 days.