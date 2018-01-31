Fena Gitu actually looks good in a bikini [PHOTO]

Ladies and gentlemen (mostly gentlemen), rapper Fena Gitu or sometimes Fenamenal, has boobs! If you have no idea who I’m talking about, it’s that Kenyan female emcee who blessed us with hits such as ‘Doing Her Thing’, ‘Sema Ng’we’, and ‘Run Ting’ among others. The artiste is known for her Tomboy demeanor but recently pulled a rare one by posing in a Bikini to the surprise of her many fans. READ: Diamond Platnumz attends burial of staunch fan [PHOTOS]

And the fans had nothing but love for her:

toshkhago254: eish…. ghai… hapo mbele nasema na! boops nasema na!figure na!😜😋.

olotmoha: fena_menal who put you up to this yawa. I have never seen your pic in bikini.

bgsamm: Boychild must be considered, he should storm there and coup mara dat.

estamond95: Weeee ii mwili imefichwa for decades kumbe u are flawless 😋😘.

msorty5: Looking awesome just need a little bit of exercise for thighs.

biancaboboyanda: Fena kwani unakuwaga na boobs😁😁😁😁😁😁.

angiemukora: Meanwhile I’m in the office just jealousing on all your pictures and instastories😭😭😭😭.

Here is ‘Trouble’, the new jam by Fena Gitu: