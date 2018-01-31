Nairobi Diaries star Mishi Dora loses her dad

She says her late dad was her hero

You know her as the endowed cast member of the hugely popular K24 reality show Nairobi Diaries who brings a lot of drama to the programme.

Today is a sad day for Mishi Dorah for she is in mourning the passing of her father identified only as Mr Ojenge.

Dorah took to social media to share the sad news with her fans, writing on Instagram that her father was her hero adding that the deceased stood by her through thick and thin.

She noted in the emotional post that the death of her dad was a huge blow to her having supported her all through.

“Today I have received the biggest blow … I have lost my hero… my love… my dad the only man that I’m answering to his surname.

“The man that has stood by me through thick and thin… the man that has always reminded me that I’m a pretty and very special child that deserves nothing but the best.

“The man that has always seen the good on me even when no one saw it… one that has never looked down on me …one that has always fought for my rights.. .

“I call him Jenga man (Mr Ojenge)…. Go well daddy… Go well my love… I will dearly miss you,” Mishi Dora said.