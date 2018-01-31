Zari’s sister goes ham on Diamond, calls him a boy who has deserted his family

The drama continues at the Chibu’s and I hope you have lots of popcorn, enough to last you through the year.

Amid all the back and forth surrounding popular Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz and his wife(?), Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan, the latter’s sister has come out on Wednesday, January 31 to rip apart his brother-in-law.

In a scathing attack on social media, Ashutalal described the ‘Utamipenda’ hitmaker as a boy who doesn’t pay attention to his family.

“A woman needs a man with real intentions. Not a boy who can’t pay attention,” she wrote on Instagram.

Zari has left her fans a confused lot with her mixed signals since it was discovered that Diamond sired a baby with his side chick Hamisa Mibetto, that and other allegations of sleeping around with a number of beauties.

Fans are waiting to see who the mother of five will side with, her husband or her sister after the latter called out her man.

Diamond had said during an interview that he is ready to reconcile with his wife although his actions say different.

On the other hand, Zari’s recent posts paint the picture of a scolded woman who has moved on and is preparing for a life as a single mother.