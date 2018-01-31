DJ Mo almost in tears as he destroys expensive birthday gift from Size 8 [VIDEO]

If there were awards for power couples in Kenya, then the 2017-2018 one would go to the gospel love birds that is singer Size 8 and her hubby DJ Mo!

That reminds me of their YouTube channel The Muraya’s which I must admit seems to have disappeared into thin air, and one that really helped put their names up there last year.

So it was that time again, yes, DJ Mo just turned a year older and of course his wife made sure he celebrated his birthday in style.

Taking her position in the house very seriously, the ‘Pale Pale’ singer organised a big bash for her her husband which saw the who is who in the gospel entertainment industry grace the occasion.

But before the merry started, Size 8, as has become a habit, took to social media to send DJ Mo a shout out, she penned the cutest message for him, sprinkled it with love and wished him God’s blessings

Unlike in the previous occasions where Size 8 has been bashed (it’s a continuing thing btw) mostly for her dressing and makeup, fans showed mad love to her for the post.

I know you are dying to know what kind of gift this mamasita bought for her love, was it it as good as the Jaguar he bought her?

Well, it was similar, a Range Rover, only that Mo’s was edible. She bought him a cake that was in the shape of a the luxurious SUV he drives.

DJ Mo was visibly in pain as he destroyed the piece of art with a knife and the moment was captured on tape.

Watch below: [If you’re having trouble with the video check it out here]