DJ Mo almost in tears as he destroys expensive birthday gift from Size 8 [VIDEO]

She bought him a "Range Rover" for his big day

By
Mercy Mbuvi
-
SHARE
DJ Mo
DJ Mo. PHOTO: ALLAFRICA

If there were awards for power couples in Kenya, then the 2017-2018 one would go to the gospel love birds that is singer Size 8 and her hubby DJ Mo!

That reminds me of their YouTube channel The Muraya’s which I must admit seems to have disappeared into thin air, and one that really helped put their names up there last year.

Size 8_DJ Mo
Size 8 with her husband DJ Mo. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

So it was that time again, yes, DJ Mo just turned a year older and of course his wife made sure he celebrated his birthday in style.

READ:  Timmy Tdat and Otile Brown exchange blows in a club

Taking her position in the house very seriously, the ‘Pale Pale’ singer organised a big bash for her her husband which saw the who is who in the gospel entertainment industry grace the occasion.

But before the merry started, Size 8, as has become a habit, took to social media to send DJ Mo a shout out, she penned the cutest message for him, sprinkled it with love and wished him God’s blessings

READ:  Diamond Platnumz attends burial of staunch fan [PHOTOS]

Unlike in the previous occasions where Size 8 has been bashed (it’s a continuing thing btw) mostly for her dressing and makeup, fans showed mad love to her for the post.

I know you are dying to know what kind of gift this mamasita bought for her love, was it it as good as the Jaguar he bought her?

READ:  VIDEO: Moji Shortbabaa 'Wacha Wacheki'
Size 8_DJ Mo
The Muraya’s. PHOTO: COURTESY

Well, it was similar, a Range Rover, only that Mo’s was edible. She bought him a cake that was in the shape of a the luxurious SUV he drives.

DJ Mo was visibly in pain as he destroyed the piece of art with a knife and the moment was captured on tape.

Watch below: [If you’re having trouble with the video check it out here]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR