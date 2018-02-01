Ida Odinga: Why I skipped Raila swearing in

The Nasa boss's spouse has not been seen in public for a while

Kenyans, more so supporters of the National Super Alliances, have been wondering where the wife of the coalition’s front runner Raila Odinga is, especially after skipping the swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, January 30.

Zipo.co.ke has now learnt that Mama Ida, as she is popularly known, has come out to kill the rumour going round that she and her husband are not in good terms.

According to Ida Odinga, she had a last minute change of plans because of a pressing family matter and could therefore not make it to her husband’s highly-awaited oath-taking ceremony.

Speaking to The Standard on Wednesday, January 31, Ms Odinga said she had accompanied one of her daughters to hospital for urgent medical attention.

Zipo.co.ke has come to the conclusion that the daughter in question as Ida didn’t mention her by name, is Rosemary who has been ailing and was last year flown to South Africa to remove a blood clot from her brain.

Their only other daughter, Winnie Odinga, who has been by his father’s side during landmark Nasa events, was spotted at Uhuru Park as the dad took the all-important oath and the installation as the People’s President.

However, the People’s First Lady (according to some NASA supporters), said her absence during the inauguration of her husband did not mean that something was amiss and affirmed her support for the Opposition.

“I may not have been there physically, but I was with him in spirit. Despite my absence, I stand firm with my husband and Nasa supporters,” the paper quoted Ida.

Apart from Ida, Odinga’s other co-principals; Kalonzo Musyoka who was his running mate during the 2017 presidential election, Musalia Mudavadi, and Moses Wetangula also skipped the event leading to speculations that indeed all is not well in the coalition.