SAD: Ugandan superstar Mowzey Radio is dead

The singer was injured in a club scuffle

Ugandan singer Moses Ssekibogo or Mowzey Radio as he was known across the continent, is dead.

The popular singer who had been admitted to a Kampala hospital following a scuffle at a city club last week, succumbed to the injuries as reported by the Ugandan media on Thursday, February 1.

Following the brawl, Radio was rushed to the hospital where he was in a coma before being transferred to the ICU.

His management had reported that his health was improving and also urged his fans to keep praying for the one half of Radio and Weasel.

Last Tuesday, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni made headlines when he donated USh 30 million (KSh 970,000) to offset the singer’s medical bills that had started to balloon.

Radio has been a long-time partner to Jose Chameleone’s brother Douglas Mayanja alias Weasel and have released a stream of regional hits.

The duo entered history books by becoming the first Ugandan musicians to ever get nominated at the prestigious BET Awards.

Some of their popular tunes include; ‘Nakudata’, ‘Bread and Butter’, ‘Magnetic’, ‘Zuena’, ‘Plenty Plenty’ among other hits.