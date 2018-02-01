Activists rescue Linus Kaikai, camped at Nation Centre to stop arrest

There was drama outside the Nation Centre in Nairobi after activists and journalists pitched tent to stand in solidarity with head of NTV, Linus Kaikai and other journalists after reports emerged that they were being sought by police.

On the said evening, on Wednesday, January the 31st, police officers were spotted at the Nation Media Group HQ in the CBD, apparently to arrest Kaikai, Larry Madowo and Ken Mijungu.

Sources within the police disclosed to the Nation that the government had ordered the aforementioned journalists’ arrest in connection with statements they made regarding the shutdown of TV stations.

Kaikai who also doubles up the chairman of the Editors’ Guild, and his colleagues are being targeted by the government for allegedly aiding the National Super Alliance (NASA) in the controversial swearing-in of Raila Odinga at Uhuru Park Grounds on Tuesday, January 30.

Before the Tuesday inauguration, the government had forewarned the media against covering the event live and failure to do so would lead to the switching off of their stations as well as withdrawal of broadcast licences.

In his capacity as the chairman of Kenya Editors’ Guild, Kaikai released a harsh statement in which he slammed the government for issuing the warning.

On Tuesday mid-morning though, the government made good its threat and using the Communications Authority, disconnected Citizen TV, NTV, and KTN News.

In a press briefing yesterday, Cabinet Secretary (CS) for Interior, Fred Mating’i, said the government had launched investigations on “certain” media personalities who had allegedly facilitated the Nasa swearing-in ceremony saying the shutdown shall continue indefinitely.

Meanwhile, Ruaraka Member of Parliament TJ Kajwang’, the lawyer who administered the oath to Odinga was arrested on Thursday and remains detained.